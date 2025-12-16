New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 9,253 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,745,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,032 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14,797.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,306,000 after buying an additional 2,307,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,783,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,373,000 after buying an additional 1,487,662 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AZN opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

