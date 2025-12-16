Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

