Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

