New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $11,634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 91,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.