New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 94,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $272,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,044,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,828,599.04. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.44. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.