New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 target price on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5%

RBC Bearings stock opened at $462.59 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $290.56 and a fifty-two week high of $465.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

