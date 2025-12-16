Contrasting Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) & ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality -10.21% 181.12% 1.76% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 2 2 2 1 2.29 Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00

ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 143.42%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Giggles N’ Hugs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $673.34 million 0.09 -$15.82 million ($3.73) -0.51 Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Giggles N’ Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONE Group Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

