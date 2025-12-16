Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBKDY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

