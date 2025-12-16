Financial Comparison: Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) versus Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG)

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Newton Golf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Newton Golf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Newton Golf alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newton Golf and Pool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newton Golf 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pool 1 7 3 0 2.18

Profitability

Pool has a consensus price target of $327.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pool is more favorable than Newton Golf.

This table compares Newton Golf and Pool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newton Golf -172.69% -566.85% -160.82% Pool 7.77% 31.40% 11.43%

Volatility and Risk

Newton Golf has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newton Golf and Pool”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newton Golf $6.93 million 1.00 -$11.75 million ($1.23) -1.19 Pool $5.31 billion 1.67 $434.33 million $10.97 21.73

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Newton Golf. Newton Golf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pool beats Newton Golf on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newton Golf

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. We anticipate expanding into golf apparel and other golf related product lines to enhance our growth. Our future expansions may include broadening our offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to our premium brand. Product Portfolio Characteristics We design, manufacture and sell technology-forward, high-quality golf equipment, which is comprised of putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips and related product groups. We design our golf products to fit golfers of all skill levels, amateur and professional, and our products are designed with the goal of conforming to the Rules of Golf as published by the United States Golf Association (“USGA”) and the ruling authority (“The R&A”). Our Products Our equipment includes putting instruments, golf shafts and grips. Our putting instruments are generally made of steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, carbon fiber, tungsten, and various other materials, including our patented magnesium face plate technologies. All of our products are currently sold under the SPG brand, but we intend to private label and sell certain components to interested third parties. Our shaft and putter technology has been shown by The Golf Lab, a Canadian golf research and education provider, to improve players’ ability to make putts, feel of the putter head, stroke, face angle at impact, and consistency for distance control. Our management believes that our proprietary shaft designs can enhance the performance of players’ putters as well as drivers and other golf clubs. Further, our management believes that these innovative designs, along with our proprietary manufacturing techniques, create performance improvements over traditional golf shafts. We were formed in 2018 as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. On March 18th, 2022, we converted into a Delaware corporation named Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. 551 Calle San Pablo Camarillo, CA.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Newton Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newton Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.