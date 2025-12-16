Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.2727.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.9%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $70,965,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

