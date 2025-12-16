Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $4.29

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.44. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 277.29%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

