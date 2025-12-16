Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Watkin Jones had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 27.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.14 and a beta of 1.38. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 17.74 and a twelve month high of GBX 40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Watkin Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 38.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

