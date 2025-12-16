Barclays (LON:BARC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%.

BARC opened at GBX 451.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 373.95. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50.

BARC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

