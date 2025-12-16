Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,314 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.2% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.84.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BX opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

