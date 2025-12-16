Iowa State Bank Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

UPS opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

