iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after buying an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

