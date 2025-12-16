Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.59 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,901.68. The trade was a 22.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 664.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,817.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

