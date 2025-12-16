Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

