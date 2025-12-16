The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

