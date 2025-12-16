Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -696.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

About Goodman Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.