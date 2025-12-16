Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Goodman Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -696.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Goodman Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Pfizer Adds to Its Big Bet on Weight Loss Drugs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.