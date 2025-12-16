Ladder Capital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 35.60 and a quick ratio of 35.60.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $57.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

