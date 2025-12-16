YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:YQQQ)

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of YQQQ opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.19.
About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
