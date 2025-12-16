YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:YQQQ)

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of YQQQ opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

