Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 18.3% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

