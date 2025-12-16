Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 2.5% increase from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.52 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.40.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of C$112.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.