iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 988,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after buying an additional 126,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,282,000 after buying an additional 447,443 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 287,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.