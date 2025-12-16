Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Increased by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.5% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 518.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $475.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.87, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.33.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

