Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR is HFG Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF comprises about 7.5% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QFLR stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

