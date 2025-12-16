Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.74 Million in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $3,540,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This represents a 1.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.04.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average is $218.02. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

