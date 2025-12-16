Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.7% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $475.31 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.96 and a 200-day moving average of $377.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

