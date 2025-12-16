Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 77,482 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 77,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rydar Equities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $418,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4%

BAC stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $404.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

