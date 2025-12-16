Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Redeia Corporacion from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of Redeia Corporacion stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Redeia Corporacion has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

