St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 496.97%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

