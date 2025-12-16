Park National Corp OH Sells 4,465 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. CICC Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.00.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $416.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

