Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Down 81.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) fell 81.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 8,595,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average session volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.00.

Colabor Group Stock Down 81.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

Featured Stories

