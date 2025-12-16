Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Position Increased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

