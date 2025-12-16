Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 44,104 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

