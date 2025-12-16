Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.2% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after buying an additional 1,457,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.4%

LRCX stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

