HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 114,611 Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,380 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 108.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OWL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas I. Ostrover acquired 139,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,098,264.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,480. This trade represents a 746.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Packer purchased 110,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,640. This trade represents a -679.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

