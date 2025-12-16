Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the quarter. Robert Half accounts for about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Robert Half worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 190.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,873,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,055,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,702,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,997,000 after buying an additional 84,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,293,000 after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Robert Half by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,563,000 after acquiring an additional 325,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RHI opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $76.27.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.25%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,125.44. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.