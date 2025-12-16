Financial Survey: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) versus Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Royal Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51 Royal Gold $857.71 million 21.25 $332.02 million $7.28 29.67

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24% Royal Gold 55.99% 14.14% 12.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Augusta Gold and Royal Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold 1 1 8 1 2.82

Royal Gold has a consensus price target of $234.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Augusta Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

