NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $879,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

NWF Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $2,146,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 327,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,509 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 76.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.62 and its 200 day moving average is $278.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $318.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.