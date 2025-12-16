2,831 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $320.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $871.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

