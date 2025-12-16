Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,844 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 384,852 shares of company stock valued at $81,806,895 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $264.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

