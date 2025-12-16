NeuralAI (NEURAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128.34 Thousand

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, NeuralAI has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One NeuralAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NeuralAI has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $128.34 thousand worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NeuralAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NeuralAI Token Profile

NeuralAI launched on March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai. The official website for NeuralAI is goneural.ai.

NeuralAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 0.91529822 USD and is down -14.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $123,502.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeuralAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NeuralAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NeuralAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NeuralAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.