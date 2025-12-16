BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0088

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $186.08 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00869157 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $171,709.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

