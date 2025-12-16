Sonic (prev. FTM) Price Tops $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Sonic (prev. FTM) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market cap of $265.80 million and $33.16 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Coin Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) launched on December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,222,625,000 coins. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official message board for Sonic (prev. FTM) is blog.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,222,625,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.08174785 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $32,961,663.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

