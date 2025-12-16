peaq Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.20 Million (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One peaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. peaq has a market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, peaq has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get peaq alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Profile

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,355,142,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,200,250 coins. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official message board for peaq is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,355,127,157.90670015 with 1,510,358,902.14268697 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.03128631 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,943,500.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade peaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for peaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.