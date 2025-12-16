TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) vs. Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Head to Head Comparison

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ameresco and TC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 4 7 1 2.75 TC Energy 0 4 6 2 2.83

Ameresco presently has a consensus target price of $37.70, suggesting a potential upside of 26.65%. TC Energy has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.49%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Ameresco.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ameresco has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

99.2% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 3.34% 6.97% 1.74% TC Energy 23.86% 10.61% 3.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameresco and TC Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.89 $56.76 million $1.19 25.01 TC Energy $14.65 billion 3.89 $3.43 billion $2.32 23.59

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ameresco. TC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameresco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC Energy beats Ameresco on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

