SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,311.

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on SSE from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut SSE to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,997 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

LON:SSE opened at GBX 2,146 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,021.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,866.73. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The stock has a market cap of £25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSE will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

