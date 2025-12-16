Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Capital Power to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
